Davis resident rescues horses from the LNU Lightning Complex fires

Ben Samrick grew up with horses and has moved more than 30 horses to his farm where they can live safely. So he knew he could lend some expert help.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A Davis man has been helping to rescue horses in the LNU Lightning Complex fires.

Ben Samrick is volunteering his time to help horse owners.

“I was up in the middle of the night and I was starting to see posts and by 4:30, 5 in the morning it started getting desperate by a lot of people. So I hooked up my trailer and I immediately put up a post on Facebook to let people know I was available,” Samrick said. “I got calls almost immediately of places people needed to bring the horses.”

“There were a lot of horses, unfortunately, that people hadn’t handled much and hadn’t been in trailers for a long time,” Samrick said. “Some people didn’t even have halters available and so I brought halters to let them in.”

He said it’s been devastating hearing some horses and other animals unable to get out. He’s encouraging people to have a plan for their animals.

“Make sure if they have the right equipment available,” Samrick said. “If they can make sure they can get into a horse trailer and when they get called to evacuate don’t wait. You gotta go.”

