Davis school district ups police presence after noncredible threat to junior highs

In a letter to parents, the school district said there was no evidence to suggest a credible threat to the campus.

DAVIS, Calif. — Davis Joint Unified School District says there'll be police present on two junior high campus Monday after getting what they called a noncredible threat to the schools.

In a letter to parents, the district said they received a report of a "threat alleging violence" at Emerson and Da Vinci Junior High schools for Monday. Officials started an investigation and did a threat assessment with the two students alleged to have made the threats. Davis Police Department also did their own threat assessment at the students' homes.

"There is no evidence to suggest there is a credible threat to the school site. Out of an abundance of caution, however, the Davis Police Department will be present on the Emerson/Da Vinci Junior High campus on Monday, December 13," said Interim Superintendent Matt Best in the letter to parents.

The district said they will investigate any reports of threats and take action to keep their community safe.

The full letter from the district is available below.

DJUSD Parents/Guardians:

On Friday afternoon, December 10, an Emerson/Da Vinci Junior High student reported that a threat alleging violence would be carried out on Monday, December 13, 2021. The District takes all threats of violence seriously as student, staff and community safety is our top priority.

School administrators, in coordination with the District Safety Coordinator, immediately began an investigation. Subsequently, a District administrator conducted a threat assessment with the two students who are alleged to have made threats. In addition, Davis Police Department also conducted a threat assessment with the two students in their homes.

There is no evidence to suggest there is a credible threat to the school site. Out of an abundance of caution, however, the Davis Police Department will be present on the Emerson/Da Vinci Junior High campus on Monday, December 13. We are especially thankful for our partnership with the Davis Police Department for their dedication and commitment to the safety of our students and community.

We ask that you take this opportunity to speak with your student to ensure they understand that any threat of violence against another person, our school, or our community is never acceptable. If a student does hear another student make a threatening comment, or if they observe behavior that is concerning to them, they must report it to a trusted adult immediately. We will always investigate any reports of threats and take appropriate actions to keep our community safe.

We know that incidents like this can be anxiety producing, especially given the recent incidents throughout the country. The District has resources available to assist our families. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to your school counselors, visit www.caresolace.com/djusd or call (888) 515-0595 to speak with a specialist who can connect you directly with community mental health services. In addition, the DJUSD Mental Health & Wellness page has additional mental health resources.

Should you or your student have any questions or concerns, please reach out to your school administrator or to a school counselor for support.

In partnership,

Matt Best, Interim Superintendent

