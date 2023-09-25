Some schools in Davis have delayed start after more bomb threats

The threats are towards the district office, Davis School for Independent Study, King High, North Davis Elementary, Birch Lane Elementary and the Yolo County Library

DAVIS, Calif — Some schools in Davis are delaying start times on Monday after more bomb threats.

According to Davis Joint Unified School District, the district office, Davis School for Independent Study, King High and the Yolo County Library have been cleared. The district said schools will start as normal at 9:15 a.m., about an hour after they received the all-clear.

The school district also said North Davis Elementary and Birch Lane Elementary were cleared. The schools will open at 9:45 a.m.

The threats on Monday were towards the district office, Davis School for Independent Study, King High, North Davis Elementary, Birch Lane Elementary and the Yolo County Library.

The Davis Police Department is investigating the locations. The district is advising people not to go to the campuses.

Bomb threats have become a common occurrence in the last few months, leaving the community frustrated.

At least four separate bomb threats have been recorded in the areas of the Davis branch of Yolo County Library as well as schools in Davis Joint Unified School District.

Last Wednesday, Davis School for Independent Study, Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High School, North Davis Elementary School, Davis Senior High School and the district office were among the locations threatened in an email.

The Davis Police Department previously said the bomb threats have some similarities to threats at the Yolo County Library in Davis.

On Aug. 21, a bomb threat was called to 14th Street between F and Oak streets, near the Mary L. Stephens - Davis Branch Library. This was after a controversial meeting with 'Moms for Liberty Yolo County' which led to library staff booting them from the library.

