Davis

Davis students back in class after evacuation due to natural gas smell

The district says several schools were evacuated until the fire department confirmed there were no gas leaks.

DAVIS, Calif. — Schools in the Davis Joint Unified School District were evacuated Tuesday morning after reports of a natural gas smell.

According to the district, reports came from Davis Senior High School, North Davis Elementary, Holmes Jr. High School, Davis School for Independent Study, the District Office, and King High School.

The district says the city told them the smell was the byproduct of a gas blow-off conducted by PG&E around 5 a.m.

The fire department cleared all the campuses and confirmed there are no gas leaks, so students returned to the classroom.

