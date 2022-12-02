Davis Senior High School evacuated due to suspicious package investigation

An emergency alert from the City of Davis says there is a hard road closure at Oak Avenue at 14th Street, 14th Street and B Street, Eureka Avenue and Beech Lane.

DAVIS, Calif. — Davis Senior High School evacuated its students after a suspicious package was found on campus.

The North Davis Elementary school principal, Sarah Roseen, says the high-school students were evacuated to the stadium as they investigate a suspicious package.

Roseen says the students at North Davis Elementary nearby are sheltering in place at this time.

An emergency alert from the City of Davis says there is a hard road closure at Oak Avenue at 14th Street, 14th Street and B Street, Eureka Avenue and Beech Lane.

Parents are being urged to avoid the campus and the area at this time. Local law enforcement and fire officials have responded to the school.

14th street between B and Oak will be closed until further notice. Please use alternate routes pic.twitter.com/qilVpvO80w — City of Davis Fire (@cityofdavisfire) March 11, 2022