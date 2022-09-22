Davis Senior High School and Holmes Junior High School closed after 'threatening email'

Students at Davis Senior High School and Holmes Junior High School will stay home until the district and the Davis Police Department deem it safe.

DAVIS, Calif. — Two schools in Davis are closed Thursday after staff at the Davis Joint Unified School District got a threatening email Wednesday evening.

The email was "threatening to cause harm" at Davis Senior High School and Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High School at 9 a.m., according to the district. Students at both schools will stay home until the district, which is working with the Davis Police Department, deem it safe to return to campus.

"The safety of our students and staff is our first priority, and we take all threats to our school community very seriously," the district said in an email to parents.

The Davis Police Department is investigating the threats and will be at both campuses Thursday morning.

The district said other schools in the Davis Joint Unified School District are set to stay open Thursday because there are no threats to other schools.

About a week ago, on September 14, parents in the Davis Joint Unified School District received an email about false active shooter claims on school campuses. The Davis Police Department said if there is a threat, the campus will go into lockdown, and police will search and clear the school.

During the 2021-2022 school year, several school districts in the area dealt with online threats to campuses, some of which were said to be part of a nationwide TikTok trend to spread false school shooting threats.

