Woman stabbed overnight in Davis, 3rd stabbing in 5 days

Davis police say the woman was stabbed through her tent near 2nd and L Streets. She survived and is in critical condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIS, Calif. — A third stabbing was reported in Davis in under a week, police said overnight Monday.

Davis police held a press conference Tuesday and said they are still trying to determine if the homicides are related. The suspect description for the second and third stabbings are "substantially similar", said Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel. There was no description of the person suspected in the first stabbing.

"The last few days have been shocking and incredibly challenging for our community. People are scared. This is a natural and reasonable reaction to the incomprehensible," Davis Mayor Will Arnold said in a press conference.

UC Davis put out a statement online Tuesday saying there are no changes to instruction and administrative operations during the day. However, the Academic Senate is considering changing instruction during the evening. An announcement is expected to come around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Woman in critical condition after third Davis stabbing

Davis police received reports of a stabbing that happened around 11:46 p.m. at a homeless encampment near 2nd Street and L Street. Officers arrived and found a woman who said someone stabbed her more than once through a tent. The woman was taken to UC Davis Medical Center where she is in critical condition.

Police searched for the stabber with drones, dogs and went through yards, but were unable to find him.

Authorities described the stabber as a man about 5’-6” to 5’-9," thin build with curly hair. The man was last seen wearing a black or blue sweatshirt, black Adidas pants with white stripes and black shoes carrying a brown backpack. He was last seen running westbound on Third Street from L Street, according to the police department.

People were asked to shelter in place into early Tuesday morning, but that has since been lifted. Police did not find the suspected stabber and officers will continue to patrol the area.

People can report any suspicious activity by calling the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400, emailing policeweb@cityofdavis.org, or calling the anonymous tip line at 530-747-5460.

Early Tuesday morning, Davis Senior High and North Davis Elementary Schools were briefly on shelter-in-place while police were investigating reports of someone nearby with a knife, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District.

This stabbing comes after two others that happened less than a week ago.

"Compassion Guy" killed in first Davis stabbing

The first stabbing happened last Thursday around midday at Central Park in downtown Davis where David Breaux was killed.

UC Davis Student killed in second Davis stabbing

The second stabbing happened over the weekend on Saturday at Sycamore Park where UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm was killed.

Davis police detectives are working with FBI agents to search for who is responsible for the stabbings. They are still trying to determine if they are connected.

Watch more on ABC10