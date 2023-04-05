Davis stabbing suspect Carlos Dominguez to appear in court

Carlos Dominguez will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. for charges relating to three stabbings that left two people dead and a woman fighting for her life.

DAVIS, Calif. — Davis stabbing suspect Carlos Dominguez is set to appear in court Friday, according to the Yolo County Superior Court.

He was charged with the deaths of David Breaux and Karim Abou Najm and for the attempted murder of Kimberlee Guillory. He is now in the Yolo County jail.

Police said he was a student at UC Davis until last week and has lived in the Davis area for a couple of years. According to UC Davis, Dominguez was in his third year at the university until April 25 when he was separated for academic reasons.

Police believe Dominguez was previously from the Oakland area before coming to Davis, but it's still unclear at this time. Police said the definition of a serial killer applied to the case.

“We decided to first arrest him for possessing a large knife that was on his person when he was picked up," said police chief Darren Pytel. "He was wearing a backpack and in the backpack was a large knife that was consistent with one we were looking for based on the evidence from the first homicide.”

TIMELINE

The first victim was found dead on April 27 in Davis’ Central Park in what police call a "brazen, brutal attack." He was identified as 50-year-old David Breaux, also known to people in the area as ‘Compassion Guy.’

The second victim, UC Davis student 20-year-old Karim Najm, was "violently attacked" and stabbed to death in Sycamore Park on April 29.

The third victim, a homeless woman named Kimberlee Guillory, was stabbed at an encampment on 2nd and L Streets. She survived the stabbing and is severely wounded but recovering in the hospital.

