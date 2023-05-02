Timeline of Davis stabbings that left 2 dead, 1 in critical condition

Two people died in the first two stabbings and a woman is in critical condition after the third stabbing in Davis in five days.

DAVIS, Calif. — Three stabbings in Davis happened over the span of five days after years without a homicide reported.

Two people died in the first two stabbings and a woman is in critical condition after the third stabbing.

April 27: Man found dead in Central Park in Davis at 11:20 a.m. Officials said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

April 28: Yolo County Coroner's Office identified the man as 50-year-old David Breaux. Officers clarified that Breaux was stabbed. Breaux was known to frequent the park and is known to people in the area as ‘Compassion Guy.’ Davis police say there is no suspect information at this time

April 29: A stabbing at Davis' Sycamore Park left one man dead Saturday night, officials with the Davis Police Department said.

April 30: The man stabbed to death in Davis’ Sycamore Park has been identified as Karim Abou Najm, a 20-year-old UC Davis student and graduate of Davis High School. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

May 1: A woman was stabbed Monday night at a homeless encampment near 2nd Street and L Street. A woman said someone stabbed her more than once through a tent. The woman was taken to UC Davis Medical Center where she is in critical condition.

May 2: Davis police held a press conference and said they are still trying to determine if the homicides are related. The suspect description is "substantially similar" according to Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel.

Davis police detectives are working with FBI agents to search for who is responsible for the stabbings. They are still trying to determine if they are connected.

Authorities described the stabber as a man about 5’-6” to 5’-9," thin build with curly hair. The man was last seen wearing a black or blue sweatshirt, black Adidas pants with white stripes, and black shoes carrying a brown backpack. He was last seen running westbound on Third Street from L Street, according to the police department.

Watch more on ABC10