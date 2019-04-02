DAVIS, Calif. — A 37-year norm for the Davis Stampede will change for the first time ever, as the "A Change of Pace Foundation" looks to honor fallen Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona.

“No, we’ve never done this before,” said Dave Miramontes, Executive Director for the A Change of Pace Foundation, the non-profit organization which holds the Davis Stampede event.

“Not a tribute like this- to anyone,” he added.

On Feb. 24, Davis community members and many others will be running to remember Officer Corona, Badge #224.

What is the Davis Stampede?

For the first time in its 37 year history, the Davis Stampede will change its norm to honor fallen Davis Officer Natalie Corona.

Courtesy: ACoP Foundation

The Davis Stampede is Davis' oldest running event and also one of its oldest events, in general. It's been run by the A Change of Pace Foundation for the past 31 years out of its 37-year history.

“It was a big community event. It was one of the largest ones in the region,” Miramontes said, reflecting on when first saw the race after coming up from Southern California.

The event moved from a local high school to Central Park due to its growing popularity. Eventually, it even outgrew their downtown area and moved to its current location in Playfields Park.

It offers a 5K, 10K, and 1/2 marathon course around Davis.

What is the connection to Officer Corona?

Throughout the event's history, it has continually been supported by Davis Police Department to ensure the safety of their runners.

“We’ve had a great relationship with them, [and] knew all the officers that helped at the events. This incident [with Officer Corona] was just a huge blow,” said Miramontes.

As memorial services were done for the fallen officer, two words stuck with Miramontes and the foundation, "Remember Natalie."

Since Corona had a passion for fitness and running, the organization chose to keep her spirit alive at all of their Davis-based events for the entire 2019 season.

“By having her badge on all of our shirts… we remember her for the whole year," added Miramontes. "As life goes on, people forget, and we felt we could subtly do that [remember Officer Corona] for the whole entire year.”

How are they remembering Officer Corona?

Their efforts began with the starting date of the Davis Stampede. It sparked their decision really dedicate the event to her memory.

“It just happened that the date February 24- we had altered that date for some reason or another... and it just fell on that date and we noticed it [being Officer Corona’s badge number],” Miramontes added.

When runners register for the event, they get a T-shirt. This year, that T-shirt will have Corona's badge number prominently displayed with one of the blue bows that were placed around the community for the fallen officer and another badge number placement on the shirt sleeve.

This graphic will be featured on the t-shirt to remember Officer Natalie Corona.

Courtesy: ACoP Foundation

Corona's badge number will have a place in all of the A Change of Pace Foundation's Davis events throughout the year.

For the Davis Stampede in particular, the organization is donating $2.24 for every registration to the Davis Police Department. An effort that Miramontes said will be matched by some of the sponsors.

When is the Davis Stampede?

The event takes place Feb. 24. There will be multiple start times for the races beginning at 8 a.m. (10K and Half Marathon) and 8:10 a.m. (5K).

What do the courses look like?

For the 5K course, click HERE.

For the 10K course, click HERE.

For the half marathon course, click HERE.

The Davis Stampede offers 5k, 10k, and 1/2 marathon courses.

Photo by: Ted Torres

Do I have to register to participate?

Yes. All registration for this run is done online and can be done by clicking HERE. There’ll be a fee for entries processed with a credit card, but cash and check can also be taken at packet pick-up and on race day.

Prices are at $37 until Feb. 8 for the Virtual Runner, 5K, and 10K. The Half Marathon is $59 until Feb. 8. Registration rates increase after Feb. 8.

Some common topics

Weather:

Davis Stampede 2019 happens rain or shine, but, if safety becomes an issue, the organization reserves the right to cancel the event.

Refunds:

There are no refunds.

Transferring your entry:

Transfers to friends or family members are allowed. They must be done before Feb. 19., 11:59 p.m.

Race division changes:

If you want to change your race from 10K to 5K, these adjustment can be made if they’re made in advance of the race weekend. You can make these changes online prior to 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Walking the race:

You're welcome to walk if you want to participate.

How to stay informed:

Race information is done through email. You can also visit the organization's website by clicking, HERE.

