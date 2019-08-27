DAVIS, Calif. — A suspicious package that shut down parts of Davis and forced residents to evacuate their homes Tuesday morning turned out to be nothing more than a box of tools.

Davis Police were called to the Davis Joint Unified School District Office [DJUSD] around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, after people reported seeing a suspicious package near the building's parking lot.

The bomb unit was called to X-ray the package to determine what was inside. Additionally, a tactical unit used a water cannon in an attempt to open the package, which in the end turned out to be a metal box filled with random tools.

"We go through situations and drills in our school district," Marie Clayton, a public information officer with DJUSD, said. "This is something we know how to deal with."

Once the area was deemed safe, road closures were lifted and the DJUSD office reopened and resumed normal operations.

