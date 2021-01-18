Suspected 'habitual shoplifter' arrested for Target thefts in Davis

Davis Police Department said that a total of $1,054 worth of merchandise was stolen from the store.

DAVIS, Calif. — The city of Davis Police Department said it has arrested a suspect accused of stealing over $1,054 worth of merchandise during 19 different trips from Target.

According to a Facebook post, the police department said Joshua Pofek, 20, of Davis, allegedly went to the Davis Target over a dozen times, stealing items each time. The department said it first spoke to the loss prevention office at the Target, which is located at 4601 2nd Street in the Mace Ranch area of Davis, on Dec. 10, 2020.

A spokesperson for Davis police said in the news release that Pofek was arrested after police watched security footage and identified him as the suspect. A warrant was issued on the morning of Tuesday, Jan 12. Pofek has been booked at the Yolo County Jail, and no other information is known at this time.

