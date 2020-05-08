City of Davis to furlough employees once a month until February 2021

The furloughs are to counter revenue loses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DAVIS, Calif. — Employees for the city of Davis have been told they will have one furlough day a month until February 2021.

In a press release from the city, furloughs for city employees will begin on Friday, Aug. 14. A majority of the furloughs take place on Fridays, except for in November, when it takes places on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

City Hall will be closed on the planned furlough days.

The furloughs come as the town has been hit with revenue loses caused by COVID-19. The seven dates planned for furloughs are expected to save the city $1 million in employee salary reductions.

Davis City Councilman Daniel Carson said the city decided it should take action now as opposed to later.

“Because of the COVID and the shelter in place orders from the state and the county, we’ve had to shutdown a lot of businesses, strictly limit the operations of other businesses," Carson said. "We know it would have a significant impact.”

