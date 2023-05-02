Davis bakery partially reopens after car crashes into shop

Upper Crust Baking in Davis had to close Saturday around noon after a car crashed through the front of the shop.

DAVIS, Calif. — A bakery in Davis is partially open Tuesday after a car crashed into the shop on Saturday.

Upper Crust Baking in Davis had to close Saturday around noon after a car crashed through the front of the shop. According to Lorin Kalisky the owner and general manager of the bakery, four people had minor injuries, but it could have been much worse.

Kalisky said when people heard about what happened, they wanted to know how they could support.

"It's heartwarming, to say the least, you know, we've always felt the bakery has an important role ot play in the community," said Kalisky.

People encouraged him to start a GoFundMe, which he said will be used to fund an already-approved project to build a patio in from of the bakery. Four of the parking spots in front of the bakery will be removed to make way for a patio, surrounded by concrete planters.

The project has already been approved by the city but hasn't been able to be completed because of the pandemic and then increasing business costs, according to Kalisky.

Kalisky said the money from the GoFundMe will be used to fast-track this project, which will allow for more seating and in light of the crash, reduce the risk of something similar happening again.

The bakery will continue to ramp up opening, but Kalisky said it will be a slow process as the front of the bakery needs to be replaced.

Upper Crust Baking is the region's only second-generation bakery, according to its website.

People can find the GoFundMe HERE.

