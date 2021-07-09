Mystery Davis woman with severe amnesia identified, police say

Davis police said the woman is from the Los Angeles area, and it is unclear how she ended up in Northern California

DAVIS, Calif. — A woman suffering from a severe case of amnesia who turned up in Davis has been identified, police say.

Davis Police Department Chief of Police Paul Doroshov told ABC10 that following a phone tip, detectives were able to identify the mystery woman as a 46-year-old missing out of the Los Angeles area.

Police could not say how she had ended up so far from home, nor did they release her full identity.

The story began on May 30, when a woman wandered into the backyard of a home in the 3400 block of Seabright Avenue in West Davis. The homeowner called the police to investigate because the woman did not know who she was and had no identification.

Officers took the woman to the hospital where it was determined she may be suffering from a severe case of amnesia.

The woman had no fingerprint data on file and computer searches had turned up nothing. Investigators said the woman offered different name variants and different birthdates. She told hospital staff she believes she is from the “east coast” and initially gave the name “Ruth Pearlman.” However, police said neither they nor the woman was confident in that information.

Now that she has been identified, the woman is reportedly still in good health and under the care of medical professionals.

"We want to thank all of the people who responded to our initial press release and social media posts," Doroshov said. "Over the past month, our detectives have investigated numerous leads. We are extremely happy with the outcome of this case and will now be able to reunite the female with her family."