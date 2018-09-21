DAVIS, Calif. — When the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) computer system experienced outages, Thursday morning, at some of its offices, hundreds of Californians spent hours waiting, that is, even more hours than they otherwise would have spent.

The DMV has lately been in the subject of scrutiny for its long wait times, with Sacramento coming in last in the state on that list, according to the DMV.

In Davis, people interviewed by ABC 10 took the inconvenience in stride, with responses from weary resignation to cheerful looking-on-the-brightside. The prevailing attitude seemed to be that long waits at the DMV are expected, so why let it ruffle your feathers?

"I'm just glad it's only once in a while," said Rudy Rodriguez, who had an 11 a.m. appointment, but was still sitting in the waiting area after noon.

Rodriguez had brought his dog, Lia, for company while he renewed his driver license. LIa, like her master, waited patiently in the lobby. Rodriquez didn't seem thrilled with the delay, but not knowing the details of the outage, he reserved judgment of DMV workers.

Teo Zabala, sitting nearby with a couple of companions, chimed in to say the wait had been pleasant. Someone had brought water and chips to hand out to people in line, and he had enjoyed talking to people during the wait.

Zabala, clearly of the 'glass half full' philosophy, was at the DMV to apply for a duplicate title for a truck that had been sitting in front of his house. Without the title, he couldn't donate it to charity. Still, he questioned the DMV's lack of a backup plan, given the tendency of computer systems to crash.

Another Davis resident, Margo Roeckl, said she's been dealing with the DMV a lot lately because of a problem with her registration and title. Roeckl previously lived in Woodland, and said wait times in Davis are normally about half what they were there. So, when she arrived at the DMV at opening time Thursday, she didn't expect the visit to take up her whole morning.

After waiting in line 40 minutes, she got to the next stage and took a seat in the waiting area. After she'd been there 20 minutes, employees notified those waiting of the outage -- and let them know that it didn't look like they were going to be back online any time soon. Roekl decided to take a break from all that waiting.

"I came back at 9:15 a.m. and I"ve been here since then," she said shortly after noon.

Like others, Roeckl didn't get too bent out of shape about the outage.

"Everyone's been very pleasant," she said.

However, taken as a whole, the excessive wait times at DMV offices are worth looking into, she said. She didn't blame the clerks who work with the public, whom she has found consistently conscientious, polite, and focused on their work. She wondered, however, about the computer systems. Roeckl was there to sort out a problem of a supposed discrepancy with her VIN and license plate numbers -- which she believes is a mistake.

Ordinarily, a routine transaction like a yearly vehicle registration renewal should not require an in-person visit -- the constant flow of visitors to DMV office seems to fly in the face of digital age technology.

Like others, Roeckl wondered if the REAL ID rules that require an in-person visit with official documentation of people's birth and residency, were clogging up the process. But the REAL ID requirements are fairly recent, and long lines at the DMV have been going on for years.

"Everybody's got a story; everybody's missing something," she said, gesturing to the waiting room.

