Person struck, killed while pushing vehicle on I-80 near Davis, CHP says

DAVIS, Calif. — A person was struck from behind and killed after pushing their vehicle along Interstate 80 near Davis, late Monday night.

The initial crash caused a chain reaction of collisions involving four other vehicles.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to the scene just before midnight on the westbound side of I-80 just to the east of County Road 32a.

According to investigators, a driver in a 2010 Cadillac was heading west on I-80 in the far right lane when it collided into the back of a 2016 Toyota vehicle that was being pushed along the roadway by a person CHP only identified as a male pedestrian. The crash threw the man into the highway where he was struck two more times – once by a car and again by a semi, investigators said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, but investigators are unable to tell if he died from the initial collision or from the subsequent ones.

The driver of a 2016 Nissan heading west on I-80 managed to avoid the driver of the Cadillac – who was standing outside his car – and missed hitting the deceased Toyota driver lying in the roadway but crashed into the Cadillac.

None of the other drivers were injured in the crash. CHP investigators say the semi driver did not stop and they are urging that person to get ahold of their office to help the investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Woodland office at 530-662-4685.

