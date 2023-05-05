Davis families try to take back their city after series of stabbings

"It was a really challenging week to be a parent and to keep them both physically and also emotionally protected from knowing what was happening."

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis community is trying to take back its city after a string of stabbings rocked their sense of safety.

On Sunday, hundreds of people participated in the annual Loopalooza, which is aimed at getting people out on their bikes and cycling through the Davis Bike Loop.

Biking is part of the city’s identity. It’s the home to the U.S. Bicycling Hall of Fame, it has the country's first bike lane and a bike is even on the city's logo.

For families in Davis, the safety of biking outdoors is one of the main reasons they live here.

"We moved to the town a few years ago, and being a biking town was a big draw for us to come out knowing that there was safe spaces where the kids could learn and practice and be off of the streets away from cars," said Jessica Mayberry, a Davis mother of two children.

But just last week, families and mothers like Mayberry were robbed of that security and peace, following a series of stabbings that left two beloved community members dead.

One of the victims, Karim Abou Najm, was stabbed while riding his bike home through the park.

The suspected killer was taken into custody, just a few days before this year's Loopalooza.

"It was a really challenging week to be a parent and to keep them both physically and also emotionally protected from knowing what was happening. Today does feel really celebratory to know that we have reclaimed our spaces, and we feel safe to be out here," said Mayberry.

The mother of two says she really thankful for the way the city and everyone worked together to find an end to that story.

"This weekend, there's a sense of relief. There's a sense of calm that was absent, that was missing, for about a week. The community is really, there's a sense of desire to get back out. Get outside. Get back in our parks. Get back into our downtown," said Davis Mayor Will Arnold.

Mayor Arnold says it doesn't mean they're going to ever forget the tragedy that hit their community hard, and he understands the trauma it may have left behind.

"If somebody continues to have that anxiety, to harbor that fear, and that means they don't want to go out and do this yet, it's completely understandable. I will just say, I'm out there and the water's fine," said Mayor Arnold.

After this year's biking event, Mayberry hopes all families can eventually go back to feeling safe.

"To come out and see how we're all out here together, I think the more we can do that as a community, the more we're going to work towards restoring that feeling," said Mayberry.

Things are also returning to normal this week. Evening classes will resume in person again starting Monday, and the school's Safe Ride service will continue with extended hours for the time being.

