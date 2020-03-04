SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Friday morning, the smell of wood-fired pizza filled the air outside New Helvetia Brewing Company at the corner of Broadway and 18th Street in Sacramento.

Hapa Wood-Fired Pizza, a local caterer and mobile pizza oven, set up shop just outside the brewery, and staff members were busy making 100 pizzas for workers at UC Davis Medical Center who clean the hospital.

The money for that delicious gesture of thanks to the hospital workers came from community members, who donated through this GoFundMe page.

Jen Farwell and her husband launched the project last week, as an effort to support local restaurants struggling amid the pandemic and to thank essential workers on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus spread.

“My husband and I supported Dos Coyotes on March 25th with 90 boxed lunches,” Farwell said on the GoFundMe page.

Donations also supported Zia’s Deli with more than 100 sandwiches for Emergency Room workers at UC Davis Medical Center.

So far, more than 60 people have donated a total of nearly $2,500 to support local restaurants and hospital workers.

The couple, who live in Davis, plans on keeping the GoFundMe page going, either to support more hospital workers or – if restrictions on outside food tighten at medical facilities – donate to the Yolo Food Bank.

