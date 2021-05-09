Fire crews put out fire at UC Davis housing complex, one person transported to hospital

The fire started in an apartment in the Solano Housing Complex on UC Davis campus, according to UC Davis officials.

DAVIS, Calif. — The UC Davis Fire Department put out a fire at an apartment on UC Davis campus on Saturday night.

The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. on May 8 in the Solano Park housing area, according to UC Davis officials.

Firefighters rescued one person from the fire and they were taken to UC Davis Medical Center. There is no update on the person's condition.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control within a few minutes after they rescued the person, according to a press release.

UC Davis officials said that other residents in the area of the apartment fire are being temporarily rehoused.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

