15 people displaced by fire at Davis apartment complex

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries during the firefight.

DAVIS, Calif. — Fire crews extinguished a fire that displaced 15 people and injured two firefighters.

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at the Sun Tree Apartments in Davis close to 3:45 a.m. on July 10.

UC Davis Fire Department and the City of Davis firefighters fought the fire that caused significant damage to the apartment complex. During the firefight, two firefighters were injured and were treated at a local hospital for their minor injuries. The firefighters have since been released, according to the city of Davis spokesperson Diane Parro.

Fifteen of the people living in the apartment complex were displaced due to the damage the building sustained., but there were no residents injured, Parro added. Tandem Properties, which manages Sun Tree Apartments, assists its displaced residents in finding alternate housing while the apartments undergo repairs from the damage, Parro said.

Parro said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9