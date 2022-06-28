Large fire burning near Davis impacting nearby air quality

Smoke is currently blowing into the Sacramento area.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — A large vegetation fire burning in Yolo County, southeast of Davis, is impacting air quality in nearby areas.

The fire started burning around 12:30 p.m., along County Road 36 and County Road 104, on the Solano-Yolo County line. There is no known cause for the fire at the moment.

"We're having challenges with the wind, but multiple units are on scene and working on getting it handled," said a Public Information Officer for Davis Fire Department.

Multiple fire units are on scene from Yolo and Solano counties and more, for a fire that started off County Road 36 and 106. Smoke is visible. Posted by City of Davis Fire Department on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

According to Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District, the smoke is impacting air quality sensors in West Sacramento through the Natomas area. Crews from West Sacramento, Davis and Woodland fire departments are responding.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.