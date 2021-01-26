Four people arrested in connection to shooting death of Davis woman

Sasha Beach was killed in a shooting just outside of Davis.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies say four people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Davis woman.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the shooting happened in the 44000 block of County Road 29 just after 10:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a woman, later identified as 39-year-old Sasha Beach of Davis, had been shot and deputies started performing life-saving measures on the victim.

Beach was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

Yolo County Sheriff's deputies began investigating and arrested four people in connection to the deadly shooting. Those arrested include David Goelz, 38, Nicholas Morrison, 29, Nicole Cunnion, 39, and James Graham, 38.

Goelz faces charges of PRCS violation and felon in possession of ammunition. Morrison faces charges of methamphetamine, possession of ammunition by a felon, and PRCS violation. Cunnion was arrested for accessory to murder and Graham faces charges of murder, parole violation and felon in possession of ammunition. Deputies have not said what lead up to the shooting or the relationship between the victim and the suspects.

If you have any information, contact dispatch at (530) 666-8282. Anonymous tips can be reported at (530) 668-5248.

