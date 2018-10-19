If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Noon update:

We took your questions from Facebook and asked fire officials for an update. Here's what they said.

A representative with Yolo County Fire says the fire was first reported around 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. They also believe the fire started because of spontaneous combustion due to the moisture content in the hay.

Fire personnel remained on scene overnight, due to a fire risk at a rice field to the north. However, crews cleared the scene Friday morning. The property manager, who has a water truck, is monitoring the situation and will alert Yolo County Fire if anything changes.

Crews are letting the hay bails burns because the fire is burning too hot for them to use any equipment to spread out the bails.

Fire officials say they are not aware of any health concerns since smoke is rising straight up. It should have no impact on residents of Davis or Woodland.

Original story

A large hay fire burning on County Roads 27 and 102 between Davis and Woodland could take up to a week to burn out, fire officials said.

Woodland Fire Department officials say they don't know how the fire started — whether intentional or spontaneous combustion — but they plan on letting the fire burn out. Fire officials say the only concern is a possible wind shift to the north which could set fire to a large field of dry grass and quickly spread.

Wind is expected to remain the same throughout the week, however, which will allow the fire to burn out on its own.

