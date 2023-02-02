Holmes Junior High School in Davis evacuated after alleged bomb threat

The Davis Police Department is investigating the threat and the school was evacuated to Chestnut Park

DAVIS, Calif. — Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High School in Davis was evacuated Thursday due to an alleged bomb threat.

The Davis Police Department is investigating the threat and the school was evacuated to Chestnut Park. Parents are asked to pick up their students as soon as possible.

"Please do not attempt to go to the campus. Students are safe. We will keep you updated as we know more," the district wrote in a Facebook post.

Holmes Junior High previously received a threat to the campus in September 2022, along with Davis Senior High School. Both schools had a delayed start.

Last school year, in May 2022, the school was evacuated due to a written bomb threat found on campus, according to the district.

