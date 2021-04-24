How two Davis elementary schools' pilot air filtration system detected COVID-19 in classrooms

However, classes, where the coronavirus was found, will not have to stop in-person learning because no students or staff members tested positive for the illness.

DAVIS, Calif. — COVID-19 was detected in the air filtration system at least two Davis elementary schools, according to Davis Joint Unified School District Superintendent John Bowes.

However, that doesn't mean those classes where the coronavirus was found will have to stop in-person learning because no students or staff members tested positive for the disease.

Korematsu and North Davis Elementary Schools, which are the campuses where the virus was detected, are piloting a classroom air program. The program began before schools re-opened. A sample is taken from the air filters once a week that is sent to UC Davis to see if there are traces of the virus that causes COVID-19.

School officials will let families know if the coronavirus is detected. Bowes emphasized the analysis of the samples from air filters does not use DNA or other personal information.

Bowes recommended to parents to have their children test for coronavirus if the air filtration systems do find traces of COVID-19.