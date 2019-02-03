ARBUCKLE, Calif. — It's been nearly two months since Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona was killed in the line of duty.

Her parents told ABC10 they are still receiving cards, flags, letters, and other gifts from all over the world.

"It just touches us, it really does," said Natalie's father, Merced Corona. "It just baffles us how one person can touch that many people."

The fallen officer's short, but impactful career in law enforcement continues to move the hearts of those who never got to meet her. On Saturday, hundreds of people from all over Northern California are set to participate in an honor ride in Natalie's hometown.

"Several people have offered us horses and asked if we wanted to be part of the ride," Corona said. "But we felt that it was more important for us to be somewhere on the street, where we can greet and show our gratitude to all the riders that have come to Arbuckle to be a part of this."

The Cowboy's Honor Ride is free and open to the public. According to the event's Facebook page, all riders must check-in beginning at 10 a.m.

Spectators are welcome to watch along 5th Street and Hall Street. The ride will end at Balfour Park, where a tree planting and park bend dedication ceremony will take place.

Continue the conversation with Daniela on Facebook.

RELATED: