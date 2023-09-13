Iconic Japanese Zelkova at UC Davis to be taken down

Officials expect to begin removing the tree on Thursday.

DAVIS, Calif. — A beloved and iconic tree on the campus of UC Davis will be removed starting Thursday.

University officials say it comes after they found a deep fracture in the trunk of the tree which sits along UC Davis’ popular Lake Spafford.

It was planted in the 1960s and through the years has hosted countless picnics, graduation photos and has been a great place to get together.

“We know this is so beloved; we have put out the word that we are going to do this,” said Andrew Fulks, assistant director of UC Davis Arboretum and Public Garden.

Fulks said the decision to remove the famous Japanese Zelkova wasn’t taken lightly. He said the crack in the tree goes in about 22 inches.

The problem was discovered in August when a portion of the tree branches were lower than the other side. Fulks said something needed to be done.

“Because this is an area that is open to the public, people are gathering all the time, it's the bike path. If this were to fail, it would put people at risk,” said Fulks. “So, unfortunately, the decision was made to take the tree out.”

Fulk said they removed some of the branches of the tree to help reduce the weight, but the crack did not close.

“Unfortunately, there's decay on the inside,” said Fulks. “So, we are not able to just put a large rod or a bolt through and pull it together, because it will not heal correctly, given that it's dead, basically, on the inside.”

The news came as bittersweet to many Wednesday evening as they captured the last moments.

“I know it's for the safety of the people because it could be dangerous, but it is sad to see it go,” said Eli King, who fishes at Lake Spafford. “It's like so many good memories around it. It's going to be sad to see it go.”

“I actually did a project about it, where we took leaves of the tree that had fallen off from the dry season, and we kind of made a miniature version of it,” said Lauren Connelly, who is in her junior year at UC Davis.”

Officials expect to begin removing the tree on Thursday.

Officials said the plan is to involve the community in a planting event to honor this tree and talks have started about which type of tree will be planted at the existing tree’s location.

