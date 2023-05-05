Family accepts honorary degree for UC Davis student killed in string of stabbings

Najm's father, UC Davis professor Majdi Abou Najm, accepted the degree on his behalf.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIS, Calif. — Karim Abou Najm was awarded an honorary degree from the University of California, Davis after he was killed in a string of stabbings in Davis.

Najm's father, UC Davis professor Majdi Abou Najm, accepted the degree on his behalf.

The Davis Division of academic senate awarded Karim Abou Najm a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

The UC Davis student was killed in a stabbing at the park April 29, just six weeks before he was set to graduate from the University with honors.

Friends, family honor Karim Abou Najm

Hundreds of people gathered together at Davis' Sycamore Park to remember 20-year-old Karim Abou Najm at a Celebration of Life on May 5.

Friends and family members honored Abou Najm with kind words and fond memories.

Those who knew him said life had an impact on so many around campus and beyond.

"I was looking for friends and there was Karim right next to me in my very first class at UC Davis," said Said Almuzahimi, a friend of Abou Najm. "I remember his curiosity and his intelligence that is honestly unexplainable."

The two were about to graduate. Almuzahimi admits moving on is going to be difficult.

"I still don't feel like this is real," said Almuzahimi.

Abou Najm came to the U.S. in 2018 from Lebanon. He graduated from Davis Senior High School with honors and went on to major in computer science at UC Davis. His family said he took pride in helping others and mentored undergraduate students.

An undergraduate student award has been named in Karim's honor to help support UC Davis students doing research. It is called the Karim Majdi Abou Najm Memorial Undergraduate Student Research Award. As of May 5, UC Davis officials said more than $87,000 have been raised.

Those who knew Abou Najm said this is just one of the ways to continue his legacy.

To help support the scholarship in Karim's honor, click HERE.

Watch more on ABC10: UC Davis commencement happening at Golden 1 Center after extreme heat in 2022