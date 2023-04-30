Man killed in stabbing at Davis' Sycamore Park

The Davis Police Department is calling on the public to remain vigilant after the second unsolved deadly stabbing in less than a week.

DAVIS, Calif. — A stabbing at Davis' Sycamore Park left one man dead Saturday night, officials with the Davis Police Department said.

According to police, neighbors reported hearing a disturbance at the park on Sycamore Lane around 9:14 p.m. Saturday.

One resident who called police went outside to investigate and reportedly found a man with multiple sab wounds.

Police and fire officials went to the scene and pronounced the man dead. The victim has been described as a man in his early 20s.

Police searched for the suspect but were not able to find him. Authorities have described the suspect as a light-skinned man, 5’-7” to 5’-8” tall, 19-23 years of age, with long, curly and loose hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white hat, and a light-colored T-shirt with a button-up shirt over it. He was reportedly riding a men’s bike with straight handlebars.

The Saturday night homicide marked the second unsolved fatal stabbing at parks in Davis in the past four days.

On Thursday, 50-year-old David Breaux, known in the community as "Compassion Guy", was killed in a stabbing at Central Park.

While police say they are still looking into whether the cases are related, they have called on the public to remain vigilant and report information to investigators.

"At this time, we do strongly recommend the community remain vigilant, be aware of their surroundings, and call the Davis Police Department if they see anyone matching the description provided or anyone acting suspiciously," the Davis Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Witnesses and those with information on the stabbings can call investigators at 530-747-5400 or email policeweb@cityofdavis.org.

