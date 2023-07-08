'Loud booming noises' in Davis sparks investigation into bird cannons

Yolo County officials say the noises recently heard in the middle of the night came from outside Davis city limits and not from the county landfill.

Example video title will go here for this video

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Loud booming noises reported by Davis residents from midnight until early Monday morning prompted a Yolo County supervisor to investigate the use of bird cannons northeast of the city.

According to Supervisor Jim Provenza, the disruptive noises repeating every few minutes came from outside Davis city limits and not from the Yolo County Landfill.

Provenza said his office collected more information about bird cannons after speaking with several county and city agencies regarding the noises.

"While the use of bird cannons in agriculture is a common practice in farms across Yolo County, the approach heard over the last several nights is not," he said in a statement.

County officials say they are working to contact the ones responsible and let them know about what the best uses are for bird cannons, and teams will be sent to ensure disruptions are kept to a minimum.