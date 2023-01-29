Man sentenced for rape during party at UC Davis

23-year-old David Padilla-Chicas was sentenced to three years in state prison.

DAVIS, Calif. — A San Pablo man has been sentenced to three years in state prison after being convicted of forcible rape. The rape happened during a 2019 party at UC Davis.

In April of 2019, David Padilla-Chicas, who was neither a student nor affiliated with UC Davis, attended a party at an apartment on the school's campus.

He followed an intoxicated 19-year-old woman to the bathroom and offered help. Once inside the bathroom, Padilla-Chicas forcibly raped the victim on the floor and told her to pretend to be throwing up after he left the bathroom.

A witness found the victim on the floor of the bathroom in distress and reported the rape to authorities. Padilla-Chicas denied sexual contact with the victim but, DNA evidence showed his semen and DNA on several parts of the woman's body.

During the trial, Padilla-Chicas changed his story saying that the two had consensual sex, but the jury rejected the story and convicted him of forcible tape after more than four hours of deliberating.

