DAVIS, Calif. — A man was shot and killed by police and a woman found dead Thursday morning, after a domestic disturbance call in Davis, police said.

The call about a domestic disturbance on Avocent Avenue near Highway 113 came into the police department around 3:41 a.m. Thursday. When police arrived, they found the woman on the floor, but were unable to check on her because a conflict broke out between the man and officers.

An officer was injured, not shot, in the scuffle and the man was killed by police gunfire. After the shooting, officers went to check on the woman and found her dead. It's not yet clear if she died in the time during the conflict or if she died prior to officers arriving. Police have not yet said how the man and woman knew each other.

An officer was injured and 2 people are dead after an early morning shooting in Davis.

ABC10

Neighbors told ABC10 police have been called to the home several times, but police were not able to confirm this information.

The officer injured has non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay. West Sacramento police are assisting in the investigation.

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Daily Blend: Two injured in shooting outside Midtown Safeway