DAVIS, Calif — A 16-year-old boy reported missing in Davis on Sunday has been found safe, police confirmed.
Malachi Murray, 16, was first reported missing around 9 a.m. Sunday, where he was last seen riding his bike south toward the Yolo Causeway, Davis Police said.
Just before 8:30 a.m., police officials reported that Murray had been found safe. Officials did not say how or where he was found.
Investigators described Murray as being a “high-risk” missing person but did not elaborate on why he was given that distinction.
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter
More from ABC10:
- Popular Davis restaurant Pluto's closing due to rising rent, owners say
- The Stockton Red Onion | Incredibly popular. Incredibly hard to find.
- Sonoma County sheriff fires deputy who choked suspect that died
WATCH ALSO: McDonald's Safe Place program that saved Lodi woman rooted in Stockton