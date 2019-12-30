DAVIS, Calif — A 16-year-old boy reported missing in Davis on Sunday has been found safe, police confirmed.

Malachi Murray, 16, was first reported missing around 9 a.m. Sunday, where he was last seen riding his bike south toward the Yolo Causeway, Davis Police said.

Just before 8:30 a.m., police officials reported that Murray had been found safe. Officials did not say how or where he was found.

Investigators described Murray as being a “high-risk” missing person but did not elaborate on why he was given that distinction.

City of Davis Police Department Friends and family are asking for your help in locating a missing hi... gh risk teen from Davis. Malachi Murray, a 16-year-old teenager who attends Davis Senior High School was last seen on his white Schwinn bike leaving south Davis towards the Yolo Causeway, Sunday morning around 9:00 AM.

