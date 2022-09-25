3 killed, 2 injured after wrong-way driver crashes in Davis

Authorities say alcohol is a possible factor in the deadly Sunday morning crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIS, Calif. — An early Sunday morning crash on Interstate 80 in Davis left three people dead and two others injured, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, an Infiniti sedan was allegedly driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-80 west of Richards Boulevard. Officers say the car struck a Hyundai sedan head-on.

The drivers of both cars and one passenger of the Infiniti were killed in the crash, CHP officials said. Two more occupants of the Infiniti suffered major injuries and were taken to UC Davis Medical Center.

Authorities said they do not know where the Infiniti began driving the wrong way on the freeway adding that alcohol was a possible factor in the crash.

Witnesses and those with information on the deadly crash are asked to call CHP investigators at 707-639-5600.

Watch More from ABC10: Justice 4 Angel | Teen hit in alleged DUI crash continues long road to recovery