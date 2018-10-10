If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

College opportunities, grants, and scholarships are now on the horizon for high school seniors in the region.

In order to get those opportunities, high school students will have to meet deadline after deadline and hit requirement after requirement. Keeping to state, federal, and local deadlines can be the difference between getting into college with grants and scholarships and potentially missing out on free aid.

Financial Aid

The window for free financial aid opened up on October 1, and students will have until March 2 to submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The FAFSA can take time to fill out, but applying early in the period can translate to a better chance at more school aid, financial aid comparisons from colleges, and eligibility for more scholarships.

It’s a national level program that opens up opportunities for federal grants, work-study, and loans. This is one of the ways you can get the necessary grants or loans to pay for college, whether it’s a University of California or a California State University. It also can help qualify students for Cal Grants; eligibility for Cal Grants will be based on the FAFSA.

Grants:

Pell grants, up to $6,095

TEACH Grants, up to $3,736

Federal Supplemental Education Opportunity Grant, up to $4,000

Iraq and Afghanistan Service Grant, up to $5,529.28

Loans:

Unsubsidized loans, up to $5,500

Subsidized loans, up to $20,500

Plus loans, maximum is cost of attendance minus any other financial aid received

Deadline: March 2nd.

College application deadlines

Depending on whether the application is heading to a CSU or a UC, the application period will differ.

California State Universities: Stanislaus State, Sacramento State

With some minor differences, the CSU colleges will be following many similar deadlines. The fee per application will cost $55. Students are automatically considered for a fee waiver when they apply. More information on fee waivers can be found here.

Freshman and Transfer Fall 2019 application period: Currently open.

Deadline: November 30th.

Interested in attending local CSUs like Stanislaus State or Sacramento State? Click here for Stanislaus State or here for Sacramento State.

University of California: UC Davis

While applications can be worked on as early as August for a UC, prospective students will have to wait until November 1st to begin submitting applications. Students will have one month to get their applications in, which will cost them $70 per campus applied to. Students are automatically considered for a fee waiver when they apply. More information on the fee waiver can be found here.

Freshman and Transfer Fall 2019 application period: Opens- November 1.

Deadline: November 30th.

If applying to a UC, applications will include personal insight questions, an opportunity for colleges to gauge who the applicant is as a person. In 2017, UC Davis provided some insight on these questions to help Freshman and transfer students applying to the campus.

Special scholarship deadlines

While the applications deal national level financial aid, it is also an important component of determining the student eligibility for California financial aid and financial aid from the school. Filling out and submitting the UC application will also be an application for scholarships; outside scholarships will have varying deadlines.

UC Davis

For outside scholarships, UC Davis keeps a log of unique opportunities. The outside scholarships are sent to UC Davis and are post on their website. Each scholarship has its own unique requirements and deadline, which can be viewed here.

Sacramento State and Stanislaus State

To find information on individual, local, or specialized scholarships for the California State Universities, students can contact the school’s financial aid office. Generally, these applications have deadlines around March for the following school year. A list of CSU eligible scholarships can be located here.

Stanislaus State has yet to update their scholarship page, but it can be referenced here.

Sacramento State's scholarship page can be accessed here.

