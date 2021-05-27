Non-profit organization of doctors sues UC Davis over alleged dangerous monkey experiments

The group says UC Davis is not being completely transparent about the animal experiments at this time.

DAVIS, Calif. — The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine has filed a lawsuit against UC Davis, calling for transparency and accountability over what the group alleges are dangerous and deadly experiments on monkeys.

The non-profit group of which 17,000 physicians are a part said that they do not feel that UC Davis is being completely transparent about the animal experiments at this time.

After speaking with the committee, ABC10 learned that the group alleges that 29 monkeys are being used for deadly and unnecessary experiments. The committee filed a public records request for information on documents for veterinary care at UC Davis, but say some of that information has been redacted or withheld.

UC Davis has a service contract with Bay Area company Neuralink, a neurotechnology company working with implantable brain–machine interfaces (BMIs) founded by Elon Musk. The contract allows the university to run these experiments on animals.

However, Deborah Press, counsel for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, told ABC10 that holding UC Davis accountable is important.

“We want the public to know," Press said. "And we want to know how these animals are being treated and ensure that their welfare is being considered."

The committee said one of the main reasons members want the public to know about this is because they say UC Davis receives hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars a year.

Press stressed that the primate experiments, and their impact on the animals, should be public knowledge.

"I think it's important to show the public how serious and devastating this work is to animals,” Press said.

ABC10 reached out to UC Davis and though the university did not want to comment on the lawsuit at this time, they sent a statement that said in part, "UC Davis follows all appropriate laws and regulations including public records. We strive to take the best possible care of animals in our charged and the UC Davis animal care program is internationally recognized and fully accredited."

