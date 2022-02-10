x
Davis

Police activity impacting traffic near I-80 and Mace in Davis

A regional alert was sent out Thursday morning advising people to avoid that area and if you're a resident, to stay in doors.
Credit: Source: Caltrans
Westbound I-80 traffic backup due to police activity near Davis on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

DAVIS, Calif. — A police situation is impacting traffic near Mace Boulevard and Interstate 80 in Davis. 

A regional alert was sent out Thursday morning advising people to avoid that area and if you're a resident, to stay in doors.

ABC10 has reached out to Davis police and Solano County Sheriff's Office for more information. 

Traffic in the area of Mace and I-80, particularly the westbound direction, is impacted and commuters should expect delays. 

