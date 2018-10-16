If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

DAVIS, Calif. -- Police in Davis are looking into claims that students used the cremated remains of one of their grandparents in a cookie recipe, and then served the cookies to other unsuspecting students.

Authorities say no actual evidence has been found to support the claim, and that the incident is being investigated based on statements from those who filed the report.

The incident was first reported to police on October 4, according to a police spokesperson.

The students who ate the supposed “tainted” cookies have not suffered any physical ailments, police said.

