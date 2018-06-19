The University of California at Davis is inviting women who were pregnant during or right after the October 2017 wildfires to participate in a study on the possible effects the fires may have had on their health or the health of their babies.

It’s called the Bio-Specimen Assessment of Fire Effects Study or B-SAFE. Researchers will test blood, hair and breast milk from women and, if possible, placenta, umbilical cord, saliva and blood samples from their babies for toxic exposures related to smoke and ash from the fires.

“Very little is known about how wildfires impact the health of women and their babies who were exposed during pregnancy,” said principal investigator Rebecca J. Schmidt, assistant professor of public health sciences and the MIND Institute at UC Davis.

“Our goal is to gather mothers with fire-affected pregnancies who want to help us understand what they were exposed to and the biological effects of those exposures on them and their children.”

B-SAFE researchers will visit participants up to three times to collect samples and information. All women who enroll are eligible for compensation and will be the first to know overall study outcomes.

For more information on the study, email hs-bsafe@ucdavis.edu

© 2018 KXTV