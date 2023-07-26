Second day of competency trial for suspected Davis stabber begins

The jury heard testimony from friends and former roommates of Carlos Dominguez, the man accused of stabbing three people and killing two of them in Davis.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — The second day of testimony in the competency trial for suspected Davis stabber Carlos Dominguez began Wednesday.

The jury heard testimony from friends and former roommates of Dominguez.

Friends described Dominguez as a quiet, reserved person who over time isolated himself from his roommates and showed changes in the way he walked.

“I go out to say be careful out there, there was another stabbing a little while ago. I don’t think you should be walking around,” said Sidney Slesicki, a friend of Dominguez. “He did not even look at me.”

Roommates said they had a meeting where they expressed their concerns about Dominguez potentially being mentally ill.

The jury also heard from two mental health professionals who have been assessing Dominguez during his time as an inmate at the Yolo County Jail.

One mentioned Dominguez was placed on suicide watch because he seemed withdrawn, couldn’t care for himself and sometimes wouldn’t eat.

They also said Dominguez exhibited signs of mental illness and was given antipsychotic medication.

“Mr. Dominguez presented with bizarre posture. He was very rigid in the way that he was standing,” said Amy Gutierrez, a Mental health professional at the jail.

Another mentioned he was guarded and often replied in short yes or no answers.

But prosecutors say Dominguez never told clinicians he was hearing voices or seeing things and never refused to go to court.

According to Gutierrez, Dominguez never acknowledged symptoms of mental illness when asked, but he’s never been taken off of suicide watch due to concerns with his behavior.

The only purpose of the current testimony hearing is to determine if Dominguez is competent to stand trail. More witnesses are expected to speak Thursday morning.