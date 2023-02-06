Suspected serial organized retail thief arrested by Davis police

The Yolo County District Attorney's Office announced Monday a 42-year-old 'transient' is allegedly tied to a string of retail thefts in Davis.

DAVIS, Calif — Davis police arrested a 42-year-old man Tuesday on suspicion of organized retail theft, and they say they have also tied the man to multiple other thefts happening over the past few months.

The Yolo County District Attorney's Office described the man as a transient resident of the county.

The district attorney's office filed a complaint against the man alleging he was involved in crimes between Sept. 22, 2022 and Jan. 31 including:

Organized retail theft

Four counts of grand theft

Four counts of conspiracy to commit theft

Nine counts of shoplifting

He was out on bail when the alleged crimes happened, and there was a co-perpetrator during some of the crimes.

The 42-year-old man pleaded not guilty to charges of organized retail theft, grand theft and shoplifting. He is currently being held on $10,000 bail.