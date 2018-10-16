If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Update: 10:00 a.m.

Officials with the Davis Joint Unified School District released a statement addressing recent claims that a student at a charter school fed classmates cookies baked with the cremated remains of a grandparent.

Maria Clayton, a DJUSD spokesperson said the alleged incident happened at Da Vinci Charter School, but that there is no health risk on the campus or anyone involved.

The district would not comment whether or not any students were disciplined following the incident.

"Those who were involved are remorseful and this is now a personal family matter and we are want to respect the privacy of the families involved," Clayton said.

The district's full statement can be read below:

“While we cannot comment on confidential student matters, the physical and social-emotional safety of our students is always our first priority. Students are safe and there is no health risk at the Da Vinci Charter campus or to anyone involved.

We take all allegations of wrongdoing seriously and we conduct thorough investigations and involve the police or other entities when appropriate. When wrongdoing is found to have occurred, disciplinary measures are applied and at the same time measures are taken to repair the harm within the community. This recent case has been particularly challenging and we have responded appropriately and in the most respectful and dignified way possible.

Those who were involved are remorseful and this is now a personal family matter and we are want to respect the privacy of the families involved.”

Original Story:

DAVIS, Calif. -- Police in Davis are looking into claims that students used the cremated remains of one of their grandparents in a cookie recipe, and then served the cookies to other unsuspecting students.

Authorities say no actual evidence has been found to support the claim, and that the incident is being investigated based on statements from those who filed the report.

The incident was first reported to police on October 4, according to a police spokesperson.

The students who ate the supposed “tainted” cookies have not suffered any physical ailments, police said.

Very disturbing --> Per Davis PD, they are investigating a report that students baked cookies using their *grandparents ashes* and then passed them out to classmates. (Police say students who allegedly ate the cookies have, so far, had no physical effects...) — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 16, 2018

