A gun, drugs, and EDD debit cards belonging to over 60 people found during traffic stop in Davis

The traffic stop in Davis resulted in two arrests and police recovering drugs, stolen mail, EDD debit cards and a gun.

DAVIS, Calif. — A traffic stop in Davis resulted in police recovering drugs, stolen mail, EDD debit cards, and a gun.

According to a Facebook post by the Davis Police Department, an officer was conducting a traffic stop on a gray Honda around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, June 6, when they saw what looked to be methamphetamine in plain view.

During a subsequent search of the Honda, police found:

a semi-automatic handgun that was later determined to be stolen

over 90 grams of suspected methamphetamine and evidence of drug sales

stolen mail

United States Postal Service mailbox keys

identification, credit/debit information, and State EDD debit cards belonging to over 60 different people from four counties.

Deborah Benegar, 43, of Fairfield, and Rheanna Gomez, 25, of Davis, were arrested and booked into the Yolo County Jail on numerous charges.

READ MORE CRIME STORIES FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9