A gun, drugs, and EDD debit cards belonging to over 60 people found during traffic stop in Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — A traffic stop in Davis resulted in police recovering drugs, stolen mail, EDD debit cards, and a gun.
According to a Facebook post by the Davis Police Department, an officer was conducting a traffic stop on a gray Honda around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, June 6, when they saw what looked to be methamphetamine in plain view.
During a subsequent search of the Honda, police found:
- a semi-automatic handgun that was later determined to be stolen
- over 90 grams of suspected methamphetamine and evidence of drug sales
- stolen mail
- United States Postal Service mailbox keys
- identification, credit/debit information, and State EDD debit cards belonging to over 60 different people from four counties.
Deborah Benegar, 43, of Fairfield, and Rheanna Gomez, 25, of Davis, were arrested and booked into the Yolo County Jail on numerous charges.
READ MORE CRIME STORIES FROM ABC10:
- Suspect arrested after shooting at a CHP officer in Lodi | Update
- Two suspects arrested for the shooting of 6 year old on Orange County freeway
- Body camera taken from Sacramento State officer during melee with bicyclists, police say
- Woman shot, killed during attempted carjacking in Stanislaus County
- California State Parks seeks help identifying hit-and-run suspect at Lake Oroville
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9
Watch more from ABC10: Woman killed during attempted carjacking in Stanislaus County