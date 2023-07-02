Transformer blow out in Davis temporarily knocks out power to 1,700

Fire officials said it might take all night to restore power.

DAVIS, Calif. — Fire crews say a power outage in Davis could linger over night.

According to Davis Fire Department, a blown transformer on E Street between 2nd and 3rd streets impacted power to about 1,700 customers Sunday evening.

Fire officials said PG&E is trying to fix the problem, but warned that it could take all night.

PG&E's outage map has one sizable outage in Davis impacting 683 customers as of 8:50 p.m. PG&E estimates power restoration to be around 10:45 p.m.

