Trucks, welding equipment, tools and more stolen from UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — The University of California Davis Police Department said multiple burglaries took place on Nov. 27.

Around 6 a.m. a sliding gate at 2145 Garrod Drive was rammed open and a UC Davis facilities management Ford F-450 truck with a bucket crane was stolen.

Later that day, at around 10 a.m., officers responded to a building on Campbell Road, between Garros Drive and Hutchison Drive. The gate has been rammed inward. The locked building had been burglarized and an air compressor has been stolen.

Around 10:15 a.m. officers got a burglary call from 154 Hills where someone had stolen a wide range of welding equipment and tools.

Two ford trucks that were not associated with the university were stolen. One of the trucks was towing a dump trailer. The two people left by ramming the north gate.

UC Davis police said one of the people was a man wearing an orange and black ball cap, a black sweatshirt, grey jeans, black and white shoes and yellow work gloves. The police did not have a description of other people who may have been involved.

Safety Tips:

UC Davis police are also recommending people on campus keep these safety tips in mind.

Be alert about your surroundings

Trust your instincts — avoid people and situations that make you nervous

Stay in well-lit areas

Avoid doorways, bushes and alleys where someone could hide

Anyone who feels they are in danger should call 9-1-1

UC Davis police offer safe rides after hours on campus, which people can reserve by calling (530) 754-COPS or downloading the app TAPRIDE. More resources can be found HERE.

