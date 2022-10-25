'Grave danger' | Fight among protesters cancels Turning Point USA event at UC Davis

The organizing students ultimately canceled the remarks due to safety concerns.

DAVIS, Calif. — A Turning Point USA event was canceled before it could even start at UC Davis due to fighting among protesters, officials said Tuesday.

In a news release, officials said there were about 100 protesters and counter-protesters fighting among themselves, including some who reportedly used pepper spray, knocked over barricades and removed traffic cones. Authorities said some protesters also reportedly wore Proud Boys labeled apparel.

Some in the crowd allegedly used barricades to beat on the glass of the UC Davis Conference Center where 30 people were waiting for the speaking event to begin.

The event was organized by the university student organization affiliate of Turning Point USA and featured Stephen Davis as speaker. The organizing students ultimately canceled the remarks due to safety concerns. Officials said staff from Student Affairs agreed that there was "grave danger" if the event continued.

"It is unfortunate that the event could not proceed as planned. As a public institution, UC Davis values and supports freedom of expression as rights guaranteed to every citizen. When the students agreed to cancel the event, UC Davis Student Affairs staff successfully evacuated the students and speaker from the building," UC Davis said in a news release.

"As a public university, we are committed to the First Amendment, and we are required to uphold it. We affirm the right of our students — in this instance, Turning Point USA at UC Davis — to invite speakers to our campus, just as we affirm the right of others to protest speakers whose views they find upsetting or offensive," the university added.

Police were not deployed for the incident.

