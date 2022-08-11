Nearly 21,000 fish die in 'catastrophic failure' at UC Davis

According to UC Davis, the loss appears to be due to chlorine exposure.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIS, Calif. — A 'catastrophic failure' at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture has resulted in the loss of nearly 21,000 fish.

According to UC Davis, the loss appears to be due to chlorine exposure. The university says they are committed to making changes to the facility to ensure something similar doesn't happen again.

According to UC Davis, they are in the process of investigating where their process failed, notifying regulatory and funding agencies and collaborators, caring for the surviving fish, reviewing processes in other facilities, and developing mitigation plans for affected research programs.

"We know that many researchers, regulatory agencies, Native American tribes and other partners trust us to care for their aquatic species," the university wrote in a statement. "We will work hard to earn that trust by conducting a thorough review of our facilities, holding ourselves accountable for what happened, and taking steps to prevent it from happening ever again."

Watch more from ABC10: Video: 67-year-old man saved from drowning in Union Valley Reservoir