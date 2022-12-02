UC Davis assistant water polo coach arrested on suspected child pornography-related charges

Investigators say Daniel Noble is a UC Davis Aquatic Center employee at both collegiate and youth levels.

DAVIS, Calif. — The assistant coach for the UC Davis Men's Water Polo team has been arrested on suspected child pornography charges.

According to UC Davis, Daniel Noble, who was an assistant coach for UC Davis Men's Water Polo, was arrested on Thursday by FBI agents at his home on child pornography-related charges.

Investigators said Noble is a UC Davis Aquatic Center employee for both collegiate and youth levels.

According to the affidavit obtained by ABC10 from the United States District Court, an undercover FBI special agent from Florida observed Noble entering online group chats "on multiple occasions" where people, including young girls, were sharing sexual photos and videos. Noble entered the online group chats under the username "The Ginger." Noble allegedly began sharing videos of child pornography to the online group chats. However, he is not accused of creating any of the videos.

The university said it immediately placed Noble on administrative leave prior to learning of his arrest. Noble has been ordered to stay away from the campus and if he returns to campus, he will be arrested.

On Friday, UC Davis launched an investigation into Noble's actions.

Ellen London, a former Assistant United States Attorney, is leading the investigation. During the first stage of the investigation, London will "determine the programs and activities that Noble engaged in during his tenure as an employee of the university and whether there is information suggesting that Noble engaged in sexual misconduct associated with his coaching activities."

“These allegations are highly disturbing and antithetical to the values of UC Davis,” UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May said in a press release. “We will cooperate fully with the FBI investigation. As always, the safety of our students and the broader community remain my highest concern.”

UC Davis encourages anyone who wants to report sexual misconduct to contact the Harassment and Discrimination Assistance and Prevention program at hdapp@ucdavis.edu.

