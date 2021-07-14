UC Davis baseball team suspended indefinitely for allegations of misconduct

The coaching staff is also on administrative leave until the investigation is over.

DAVIS, Calif. — The entire UC Davis baseball team was suspended on Wednesday while the program is investigated for allegations of misconduct.

The athletics department released a statement saying that the UC Davis Office of Compliance and Policy is investigating allegations of misconduct. The entire team is suspended until the investigation ends. The coaching staff is also on administrative leave until the investigation is over.

UC Davis expects the investigation to go into the first couple of months into the fall quarter and they do not know when the team can resume activities, including practices.

"We are committed to conducting a thorough assessment to determine the best path forward to provide a safe and inclusive experience for all team members," the statement read.

No information on the alleged misconduct was disclosed.

